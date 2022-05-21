Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.