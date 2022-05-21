CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.00.

CACI stock opened at $262.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day moving average of $275.85.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CACI International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

