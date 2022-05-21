Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

