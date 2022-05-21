Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

CMBM stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMBM. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

