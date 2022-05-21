Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target to C$2.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
FMEGF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Farmers Edge has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33.
Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.
