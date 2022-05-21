Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.09.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

