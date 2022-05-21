Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Canada Goose by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

