Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD1.60-1.90 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Canada Goose by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.