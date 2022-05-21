Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.20.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$23.30 and a one year high of C$67.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

