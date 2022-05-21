Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.20.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.66. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$23.30 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

