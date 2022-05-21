Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.17.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$45.87 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.91.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

