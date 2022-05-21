Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.6335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,882,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after buying an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

