Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.54

Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.54 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 17.22 ($0.21). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,045,503 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £50.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

