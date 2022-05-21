Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. National Bankshares raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.68.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB opened at C$32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$30.31 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.82.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.