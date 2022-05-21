Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.47.
CGC opened at $5.52 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
