Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $5.52 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.