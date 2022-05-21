Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.72) to GBX 227 ($2.80) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

CRNCY stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.