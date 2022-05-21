Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.02. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.26 and a 1 year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

