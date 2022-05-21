Carbon (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Carbon (SWTH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Carbon has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 195.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,550,993 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.