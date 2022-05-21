Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

CAH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

