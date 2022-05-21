Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 14.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.09. 300,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.