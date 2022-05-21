CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 961,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

