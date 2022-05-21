CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

PRTS stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.46. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,339,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,041,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 722,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.