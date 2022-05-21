Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carriage Services worth $56,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 224.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

