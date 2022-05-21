Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

