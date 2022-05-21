Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.42.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,706,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,353,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

