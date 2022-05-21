Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Casey’s General Stores worth $28,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $199.91 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

