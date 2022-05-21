Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 125,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 810,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £13.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
