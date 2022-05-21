Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.31). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. 67,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,197. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.