C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

CCR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.55) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.11. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.80 ($3.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £783.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.39.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

