CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. CCFNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $61.24.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.