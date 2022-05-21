CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. CCFNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

