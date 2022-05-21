CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41.
CCFN stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $61.24.
About CCFNB Bancorp (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.