CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

