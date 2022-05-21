Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of CLS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Celestica by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 104,411 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 73.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

