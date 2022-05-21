Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after buying an additional 433,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 314,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

CLDX traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.16. 530,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,472. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

