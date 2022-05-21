Celo 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.26 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Celo has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004435 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $573.88 million and approximately $37.26 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.16 or 0.12164646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 303.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00502531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,992.63 or 1.86645041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.