Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. The company has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide it with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 73,500 net acres and 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, which makes its production outlook bright. The firm recently announced that it has signed an accord to merge with Colgate Energy Partners. The agreement, approved by both the firms’ board of directors and likely to close in the second half of this year, will create a $7 billion Permian Basin pure-play. However, the company is still not paying any dividend when many of the upstream players are paying hefty dividend yields, especially when oil price is trading at handsome prices. Rising lease operating expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom-line.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

CDEV opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 116,343 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 71,524 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

