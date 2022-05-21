Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.27) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.19) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 238.50 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £419.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

