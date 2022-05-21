Centrifuge Market Cap Reaches $64.98 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and $123,037.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.12 or 0.07444675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,946.22 or 1.77793697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

