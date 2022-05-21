Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.