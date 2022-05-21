CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. 3,684,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,641. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

