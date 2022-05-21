Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 187,336 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Carrier Global worth $235,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.96 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

