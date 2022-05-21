Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Microchip Technology worth $221,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,062 shares of company stock valued at $631,500. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

