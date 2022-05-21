Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of VICI Properties worth $194,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.