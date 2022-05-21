Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invitation Homes worth $208,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

