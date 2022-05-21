Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $229.44 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,950,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $229,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

