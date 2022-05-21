Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $249.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $249,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Fortinet by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200-day moving average is $317.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.12 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

