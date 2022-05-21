Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Snap-on worth $203,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

