Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,451 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $216,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $210.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.