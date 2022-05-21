Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 401,564 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,564 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $222,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

