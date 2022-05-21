Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $6.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05. Charter Communications reported earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $29.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.86 to $32.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $35.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $48.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

CHTR opened at $479.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.00 and a 200 day moving average of $588.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

